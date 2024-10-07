Summarize Simplifying... In short The upcoming documentary showcases the inspiring journey of Christopher Reeve, the reel Superman, who turned into a real-life hero.

How reel Superman Christopher Reeve became real superhero: Watch trailer

What's the story The trailer for the much-awaited documentary, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, was released on Monday. The film details the incredible life of Christopher Reeve, who is best known for his iconic role as Superman. It further explores his evolution into a symbol of hope and resilience after a crippling horse-riding accident in 1995 left him paralyzed.

Release date

Documentary offers intimate look at Reeve's life

The documentary will hit selected theaters on Thursday, October 10. Directed by Ian Bonhote and Peter Ettedgui, it offers an intimate exploration of Reeve's life. The film includes previously unseen home videos and rare interviews with his children and friends, giving a unique insight into his personal and professional journey.

Advocacy focus

Reeve's advocacy for disability rights highlighted in documentary

The documentary highlights Reeve's relentless fight for disability rights and his incredible career comeback despite his accident. It will be an emotional and inspiring tribute to a man who was the epitome of strength both on and off the screen. The trailer gives audiences a glimpse into this inspiring journey, paving the way for what is bound to be a gripping cinematic experience.