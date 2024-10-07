How reel Superman Christopher Reeve became real superhero: Watch trailer
The trailer for the much-awaited documentary, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, was released on Monday. The film details the incredible life of Christopher Reeve, who is best known for his iconic role as Superman. It further explores his evolution into a symbol of hope and resilience after a crippling horse-riding accident in 1995 left him paralyzed.
Documentary offers intimate look at Reeve's life
The documentary will hit selected theaters on Thursday, October 10. Directed by Ian Bonhote and Peter Ettedgui, it offers an intimate exploration of Reeve's life. The film includes previously unseen home videos and rare interviews with his children and friends, giving a unique insight into his personal and professional journey.
Reeve's advocacy for disability rights highlighted in documentary
The documentary highlights Reeve's relentless fight for disability rights and his incredible career comeback despite his accident. It will be an emotional and inspiring tribute to a man who was the epitome of strength both on and off the screen. The trailer gives audiences a glimpse into this inspiring journey, paving the way for what is bound to be a gripping cinematic experience.