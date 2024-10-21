Summarize Simplifying... In short Rajinikanth's film 'Vettaiyan' continues to perform well, collecting ₹134.25cr after 11 days. Despite fluctuations in box office performance, the film's global collection stands at ₹207cr.

'Vettaiyan' box office collection

Rajinikanth's 'Vettaiyan' maintains pace; collects ₹134.25cr after Day 11

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:37 am Oct 21, 2024

What's the story The action crime drama Vettaiyan, starring Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, has been struggling with its box office numbers since its release on October 10. Despite a good opening, with earnings crossing the ₹100cr mark within four days of release, the film has witnessed a major drop in collections. On Day 11 (Sunday), it only earned ₹5cr, taking its total net collection to ₹134.25cr.

Occupancy and plot

'Vettaiyan' occupancy rates and plot revealed

On its second Sunday, Vettaiyan recorded an overall Tamil occupancy of 30.1% in theaters. Morning shows recorded 19.9%, afternoon 36.25%, evening 40.22%, and night 24.04%. It also recorded a Telugu occupancy of 19.21% and a Hindi occupancy of 12.49%. The story revolves around a drug trade discovered by a government school teacher which leads to the unveiling of several hidden crimes by an officer played by Rajinikanth. Bachchan plays Justice Sathyadev Bramhadutt Pande from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Production and earnings

'Vettaiyan' production details and global collection

Directed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah, Vettaiyan was made on a budget of ₹300cr and shot over 148 days. Despite its strong opening during the Dussehra weekend where it earned ₹31.7cr on Day 1, the film's box office performance has seen fluctuations. As of now, the movie's global collection stands at around ₹207cr.

Financial discussions

Production house and Rajinikanth discuss compensation

Reports suggest that financial talks are on between the production house and Rajinikanth, owing to the film's financial shortcomings. The production house has reportedly approached the megastar to discuss compensation for the film's underperformance. They are allegedly asking him to consider doing another film for them and to reduce his fee for this future collaboration.