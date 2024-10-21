Summarize Simplifying... In short "Jigra", despite a slight surge on its 10th day, has underperformed at the box office, collecting only ₹27.3cr.

This has left the film's director, Vasan Bala, feeling let down, as he believes he should be responsible for the film's financial success as well as its creative aspects.

'Jigra' box office collection

'Jigra' witnesses slight surge on Day 10; collects ₹27.3cr

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:32 am Oct 21, 2024

What's the story The much-awaited film Jigra, featuring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, saw a slight rise in its box office collection on Sunday (October 20). The film earned ₹2 crore on its 10th day of release. Despite the rise, the film's overall performance has been disappointing with a total collection of ₹27.3 crore so far.

Box office battle

'Jigra' underperformed in comparison to contemporary releases

Compared to Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which released alongside Jigra, the latter's box office numbers are much lower. Although the Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri starrer's performance isn't anything to write home about either, it has still managed to beat Jigra at the box office. This has left the team behind Jigra, including its director Vasan Bala, disappointed.

Director's statement

'Jigra' director expressed disappointment over box office performance

Bala, the director of Jigra, expressed his disappointment over the film's box office performance in an interview with Zoom. He said, "The Box Office let us down. As a director, if 100% faith is put on me in every department of the creatives then Box Office also needs to be taken care of by me. In that department, it's clearly a letdown on my front."