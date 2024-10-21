Summarize Simplifying... In short The film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' has made a comeback, earning ₹33.25 crore in 10 days despite a mid-week slump. Although it didn't break box office records, it still outperformed its competitor 'Jigra'.

The '90s-set romantic comedy, starring Mallika Sherawat and Vijay Raaz, is praised for its blend of humor and drama.

'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' box office collection

'Vicky Vidya Ka...' bounces back; earns ₹33.25cr in 10 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:29 am Oct 21, 2024

What's the story The Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri-starrer Bollywood film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has seen a small rise in its box office collection over its second weekend. Despite lukewarm reviews when it was released on the festive weekend of Dussehra (October 11), the film has managed to outdo its rival Jigra, featuring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina.

Collection breakdown

'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' box office collection details

The film's box office collection started well with ₹5.5 crore on Day 1, followed by ₹6.9 crore and ₹6.4 crore on Days 2 and 3, respectively. However, the earnings fell to ₹2.4 crore on Day 4 and continued to drop throughout the week, hitting a low of ₹1.4 crore on Day 8. The second weekend offered relief as collections rose to ₹2.25 crore on Day 9 and further to ₹2.6 crore on Day 10, taking the earnings to ₹33.25 crore.

Box office rivalry

'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' outperforms 'Jigra'

Despite both films failing to work wonders at the box office, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has managed to stay ahead of its competitor Jigra. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film also stars Mallika Sherawat and Vijay Raaz. Set in the '90s, the romantic comedy has been pitched as a "perfect blend of laughter and drama," capturing the charm and energy of that era.