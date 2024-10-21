Summarize Simplifying... In short Lady Gaga is set to release a new single, 'Disease', from her upcoming seventh album, following fan theories about the song's title.

'Disease' will be out on October 25

Lady Gaga to release new single 'Disease' from 7th album

What's the story Pop music sensation Lady Gaga is all set to release her new single, Disease, on Friday (October 25). The song will be the first from her upcoming seventh studio album. While an official announcement from the singer herself is still awaited, Universal Music, her parent label, has already started promoting pre-saves for Disease on a pop-up site with links to Spotify and Apple Music, reported Variety.

Fan theories

Fans decoded 'Disease' title from Gaga's streaming platforms

Eagle-eyed fans had earlier speculated that the new single might be titled Disease. They had noticed a pattern in the capitalization of letters in some of her songs on streaming platforms, where changing from upper to lower case and vice versa led to an interesting discovery. When rearranged, the first letters of seven songs spelled out Disease, hinting at the possible title of her forthcoming single.

Release clues

Gaga hinted at an October release for first single

Previously, Gaga had hinted at an October release for the first single off her seventh album. In a September post, she had shared an itinerary that listed "XX October: LG7 first single," alongside important dates from her Joker: Folie a Deux press run. This hint, along with the upcoming release of Disease, further confirms fan theories about the new single's title and release date.

Recent projects

Gaga's recent ventures: 'Harlequin' album and 'Joker' film

Gaga recently starred in the critically panned Joker: Folie a Deux, which despite underperforming at the box office, is expected to break even. Just before the film's release, she surprise-released a new album titled Harlequin, inspired by her character in the movie. The album featured mostly classic American Songbook favorites with a few originals and debuted at No. 20 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Chart success

'Die With a Smile' marked Gaga's recent commercial success

Despite Harlequin's humble debut, Gaga tasted a lot of commercial success with Die With a Smile, her duet with Bruno Mars that dropped in August. The song debuted at No. 3 on the Hot 100 and has received hundreds of millions of streams. This is a high point for Gaga after her last studio album Chromatica in 2020, which debuted at No. 1 on the charts and featured the Hot 100 topper Rain on Me featuring Ariana Grande.