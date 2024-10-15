Rajinikanth's 'Vettaiyan' witnesses significant drop; still collects ₹5.25cr on Monday
The Tamil film Vettaiyan, featuring Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, has witnessed a major drop in box office numbers on its first Monday. After entering the ₹100 crore club within just four days of its release, the film witnessed a major drop in earnings post the festive weekend. On Day 5 (first Monday), it reportedly earned only ₹5.25 crore, taking its net collection to ₹110 crore.
'Vettaiyan' saw a decline in theater occupancy on Monday
The TJ Gnanavel directorial saw a drop in theater occupancy on Monday. The Tamil version of the film saw an overall 22.58% occupancy, while the Telugu and Hindi versions saw 17.82% and 8.3% occupancy respectively. Despite this drop, it will be interesting to see how long it takes for Vettaiyan to cross the ₹200 crore mark at the box office.
'Vettaiyan' features a star-studded cast and popular music
Vettaiyan narrates the story of a police officer who is known for his unorthodox methods in cracking cases. The film features a star-studded cast including Dushara Vijayan, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, Ritika Singh, and Rana Daggubati. The music of the film was composed by Anirudh Ravichander with one song Manasilaayo featuring Rajinikanth and Warrier going viral ahead of the film's release.
'Vettaiyan' was produced on a budget of ₹160 crore
Reportedly, the production cost of Vettaiyan was around ₹160 crore. Even though the box office numbers have recently dropped, the film easily crossed this amount within a few days of its release (its global gross had gone over ₹200cr within four days). The film was released in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam on October 10.