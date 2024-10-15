Summarize Simplifying... In short Rajinikanth's film 'Vettaiyan' saw a dip in theater occupancy on Monday, yet it still managed to rake in ₹5.25cr.

Despite the drop, the film, which tells the story of a unique police officer and features a star-studded cast, is on track to cross the ₹200 crore mark.

'Vettaiyan' box office collection

Rajinikanth's 'Vettaiyan' witnesses significant drop; still collects ₹5.25cr on Monday

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:35 am Oct 15, 2024

What's the story The Tamil film Vettaiyan, featuring Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, has witnessed a major drop in box office numbers on its first Monday. After entering the ₹100 crore club within just four days of its release, the film witnessed a major drop in earnings post the festive weekend. On Day 5 (first Monday), it reportedly earned only ₹5.25 crore, taking its net collection to ₹110 crore.

Occupancy rates

'Vettaiyan' saw a decline in theater occupancy on Monday

The TJ Gnanavel directorial saw a drop in theater occupancy on Monday. The Tamil version of the film saw an overall 22.58% occupancy, while the Telugu and Hindi versions saw 17.82% and 8.3% occupancy respectively. Despite this drop, it will be interesting to see how long it takes for Vettaiyan to cross the ₹200 crore mark at the box office.

Film details

'Vettaiyan' features a star-studded cast and popular music

Vettaiyan narrates the story of a police officer who is known for his unorthodox methods in cracking cases. The film features a star-studded cast including Dushara Vijayan, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, Ritika Singh, and Rana Daggubati. The music of the film was composed by Anirudh Ravichander with one song Manasilaayo featuring Rajinikanth and Warrier going viral ahead of the film's release.

Production cost

'Vettaiyan' was produced on a budget of ₹160 crore

Reportedly, the production cost of Vettaiyan was around ₹160 crore. Even though the box office numbers have recently dropped, the film easily crossed this amount within a few days of its release (its global gross had gone over ₹200cr within four days). The film was released in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam on October 10.