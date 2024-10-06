Summarize Simplifying... In short The film 'Devara', starring Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan, has been a hit among Telugu and Hindi audiences, raking in over ₹230cr.

Despite its success, it's set to face stiff competition from upcoming Bollywood releases like 'Jigra' and 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'.

However, it managed to outshine the Hollywood musical drama 'Joker: Folie a Deux' in India.

'Devara' box office collection

Box office: Jr NTR-Saif's 'Devara' surpasses ₹230cr!

By Isha Sharma 10:12 am Oct 06, 2024

What's the story The Telugu film Devara, featuring Jr NTR, has reportedly grossed over ₹230.35cr in India by its ninth day of release. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned ₹8.75cr across India on Saturday alone. This performance has propelled Devara past Teja Sajja's HanuMan, another popular Telugu film that grossed ₹227.5cr during its theatrical run earlier this year.

Audience appeal

'Devara' resonates with Telugu and Hindi audiences

Devara has found significant success among both Telugu and Hindi-speaking audiences. The film's highest box office returns have come from these regions, with early estimates indicating that the Telugu version contributed ₹5.45cr on Saturday, while the Hindi version earned ₹3cr. The film achieved an overall occupancy rate of 29.51% in Telugu-speaking areas and 14.03% in Hindi-speaking regions on Saturday. To recall, Devara began its box office journey with an impressive ₹82.5cr on September 27.

Market challenges

'Devara' faces potential competition from upcoming Bollywood releases

Despite its current success, Devara is expected to face increased competition in the coming weekend with the release of Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's Jigra and Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. It was also pitted against the Hollywood film Joker: Folie a Deux, but the musical drama failed to make a significant impression in India. Devara also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor and will spawn a sequel.