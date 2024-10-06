Box office: Jr NTR-Saif's 'Devara' surpasses ₹230cr!
The Telugu film Devara, featuring Jr NTR, has reportedly grossed over ₹230.35cr in India by its ninth day of release. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned ₹8.75cr across India on Saturday alone. This performance has propelled Devara past Teja Sajja's HanuMan, another popular Telugu film that grossed ₹227.5cr during its theatrical run earlier this year.
'Devara' resonates with Telugu and Hindi audiences
Devara has found significant success among both Telugu and Hindi-speaking audiences. The film's highest box office returns have come from these regions, with early estimates indicating that the Telugu version contributed ₹5.45cr on Saturday, while the Hindi version earned ₹3cr. The film achieved an overall occupancy rate of 29.51% in Telugu-speaking areas and 14.03% in Hindi-speaking regions on Saturday. To recall, Devara began its box office journey with an impressive ₹82.5cr on September 27.
'Devara' faces potential competition from upcoming Bollywood releases
Despite its current success, Devara is expected to face increased competition in the coming weekend with the release of Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's Jigra and Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. It was also pitted against the Hollywood film Joker: Folie a Deux, but the musical drama failed to make a significant impression in India. Devara also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor and will spawn a sequel.