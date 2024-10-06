Summarize Simplifying... In short The film 'Meiyazhagan' is nearing the ₹30 crore mark in earnings, despite competition from 'Devara: Part 1'.

The movie, which tells the story of a man rediscovering his hometown and family, has attracted a significant audience from both Tamil and Telugu viewers.

With a star-studded cast and a budget of ₹35 crore, 'Meiyazhagan' continues to hold its own at the box office. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Meiyazhagan' box office collection

'Meiyazhagan' continues to do well; nears ₹30cr mark

By Isha Sharma 10:43 am Oct 06, 202410:43 am

What's the story The Tamil film Meiyazhagan, featuring Karthi and Arvind Swamy, continues to captivate audiences into its second weekend. Released on September 27 in both Tamil and Telugu languages, the movie has maintained a strong pace at the box office despite competing with Jr NTR's Devara: Part 1. Remarkably, it entered the ₹10 crore club within just three days of its release.

Box office performance

'Meiyazhagan' records impressive earnings on Day 9

On its ninth day, Meiyazhagan recorded earnings of ₹1.65 crore, bringing its total net collection to ₹27.89 crore as per Sacnilk. The film attracted 29.83% Tamil viewers and 20.74% Telugu viewers on the same day, demonstrating its appeal across both language groups. Despite a significant box office clash with Devara: Part 1, Meiyazhagan has successfully held its own in theaters.

Film details

'Meiyazhagan' plot and star-studded cast

Meiyazhagan tells the story of a middle-aged man who returns to his hometown after two decades, only to find his house lost due to unfortunate events. His life takes a positive turn when he meets a young boy, supposedly his relative. The film boasts an impressive cast including Sri Divya, Swathi Konde, Rajkiran, Devadarshini, Karunakaran, Sriranjini and Ilavarasu in significant roles. Produced on a budget of ₹35 crore, Meiyazhagan is directed by C Prem Kumar.