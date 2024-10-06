Summarize Simplifying... In short Al Pacino, renowned for his roles in The Godfather and Scarface, recently shared his near-death experience with COVID-19, where he lost his pulse and was revived by paramedics.

'Didn't have a pulse': Al Pacino recalls near-death COVID-19 experience

By Isha Sharma 10:39 am Oct 06, 2024

What's the story In a recent interview with The New York Times, Hollywood legend Al Pacino shared his harrowing experience with COVID-19 in 2020. The actor revealed that he had a severe case of the virus before vaccines were available and described feeling unusually unwell, developing a fever, and becoming dehydrated. His condition worsened after a bad reaction to steroids used for treatment, leading to a life-threatening situation where he lost his pulse.

'I was gone. Like that. I didn't have a pulse'

Pacino, known for his roles in The Godfather and Scarface, recalled the emergency response to his critical condition. "So, I got someone to get me a nurse to hydrate me. I was sitting there in my house, and I was gone...Like that. I didn't have a pulse," he said. "In a matter of minutes they were there—the ambulance in front of my house." "Everybody (the paramedics) was around me and they said: He's back."

Pacino's reflections on near-death experience and mortality

When asked about any "metaphysical ripples" from his near-death experience, Pacino stated there was nothing of that sort. He quoted Hamlet, saying, "There's nothing there... As Hamlet says, 'To be or not to be;' 'The undiscovered country from whose bourn, no traveler returns.' And he says two words: 'No more.'" The 84-year-old actor also shared that his perspective on death has evolved with age and finds solace in his children and extensive body of work.

Pacino's recent personal life and professional achievements

Pacino, who recently welcomed his youngest son Roman with producer Noor Alfallah (30), reflected on his legacy. He expressed comfort in knowing that his filmography will continue to be appreciated after his death. The actor's latest film Modi, Three Days on the Wing of Madness premiered at the 72nd San Sebastian International Film Festival last week.