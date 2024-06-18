From selling wines to bagging 'Chandu Champion': Aniruddh Dave's journey
Actor Aniruddh Dave has had a journey like no other. Born in July 1986 in Jaipur, he always dreamed of becoming an actor. Despite rejection from the National School of Drama, he moved to Mumbai in 2007 and continued auditioning for roles. During this challenging period, he worked at bars selling wines for a daily wage of ₹500 until landing his first role in Raajkumar Aaryyann in 2008. He is currently tasting success for Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion.
Dave's television career and initial foray into films
Dave's acting career took off with leading roles in TV shows like Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Phulwa, Bandhan, Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan, and Patiala Babes. He also ventured into films with supporting roles in Teree Sang, Shorgul, and Pranaam. However, these films did not fare well at the box office. Despite these setbacks in his film career, Dave continued to pursue his passion for acting, which finally helped him bag movies like Bell Bottom and Kaagaz 2.
Overcoming health crisis and return to acting
In 2021, Dave faced a severe health crisis when he contracted COVID-19 and spent 57 days in hospital. In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, he recalled this difficult period saying "There came a time when I had lost hope of living... This is my second life." Despite such a turbulent time, he did not let adversities get the better of him and returned to the acting world.
Dave's breakthrough performance in 'Chandu Champion'
Now, Dave's portrayal of Jagannath Petkar, brother of India's first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar, in the sports biographical drama Chandu Champion has been widely acclaimed. Featuring Kartik Aaryan as the lead, the film marks a significant milestone in Dave's acting career. In an interview with OTTplay, he said, "I feel very happy and honored. It's a big role and there's a lot of responsibility. The response that I have been getting is something I cannot express in words."