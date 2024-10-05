Summarize Simplifying... In short Katy O'Brian is set to star alongside Glen Powell in the remake of 'The Running Man', a film about a falsely accused cop fighting for freedom on a deadly TV game show.

Katy O'Brian to star in 'The Running Man' remake

What's the story Katy O'Brian, known for her role in The Mandalorian, is set to star opposite Glen Powell in the upcoming remake of The Running Man, per The Hollywood Reporter. The original 1987 film, a sci-fi action thriller based on Stephen King's novel, featured Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead role. In this dystopian narrative, a TV show tracks criminals—referred to as "runners"—as they attempt to evade professional assassins. It will release on November 21, 2025.

The Running Man revolves around a wrongfully convicted police officer who is given a chance at freedom by participating in a TV game show. In this deadly game, convicts must fight against killers to secure their liberty. The original film, directed by Paul Michael Glaser and featuring Yaphet Kotto, and Maria Conchita Alonso alongside Schwarzenegger, was a commercial and critical success.

Edgar Wright, acclaimed for films like Baby Driver, Hot Fuzz, and Shaun of the Dead, has co-written the script with Michael Bacall. Wright will also serve as a producer and director on this project alongside Simon Kinberg and Nira Park. O'Brian's recent roles include playing a bodybuilder named Jackie in the Kristen Stewart-led film Love Lies Bleeding and joining Tom Cruise's upcoming Mission: Impossible 8 cast.