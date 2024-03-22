Next Article

The highly requested feature provides you with floating access to playback controls

Spotify unveils desktop miniplayer for Premium subscribers: How to use

By Akash Pandey 03:24 pm Mar 22, 202403:24 pm

What's the story Spotify has introduced an exciting update, the Spotify Desktop Miniplayer, on its desktop application. This eagerly awaited feature allows users to easily access playback while multitasking. The adjustable floating window provides control over audio, including track switching, playlist choice, and volume modification. Spotify has confirmed that this feature is currently being rolled out to Premium members.

Activation and more

How to use it?

The Spotify Desktop Miniplayer can be activated by clicking a box located at the extreme lower right corner of the app, adjacent to the standard playback controls. This action triggers a floating window next to the full application. The Miniplayer can be adjusted in size and operates in a square aspect ratio, ideal for videos. When used as a slim bar, it becomes minimally invasive and displays play/pause and track skipping controls along with current track details and album artwork.

Scenario

Miniplayer could make third-party apps redundant

The debut of the Spotify Desktop Miniplayer could potentially render third-party apps like Alfred Spotify Mini Player, Lofi Spotify Mini Player, and SpotMenu redundant. These apps were previously utilized by some users to bridge a perceived gap in the streaming service. A 2019 post on the Spotify community forum advocating for this feature garnered over 3,000 upvotes. It's worth noting that Apple Music has been offering a similar MiniPlayer for macOS and Windows users for quite some time now.