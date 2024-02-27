Starting at just $199, the Nubia Focus 5G series offers a dual 108MP camera system

ZTE returns to global market with slew of innovative products

By Akash Pandey 03:01 pm Feb 27, 202403:01 pm

What's the story At the ongoing MWC 2024 expo in Spain, China's ZTE has announced its global expansion into Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's 2024 lineup of smartphones for the global market includes the Nubia Music, Focus 5G series, Neo 2 5G gaming phone, Pad 3D II, flagship Z60 Ultra, and Z Flip 5G foldable phone. This move aligns with ZTE's "Better for All" strategy, aiming to cater to various consumer needs and regain market share.

Photography focused

Focus 5G series features dual 108MP cameras and classic design

Starting at just $199, the Nubia Focus 5G series offers a dual 108MP camera system and unique features like dual photography buttons: a Sliding Shortcut button for quick camera activation and a Capture button for an authentic camera experience. The series also boasts an in-censor zoom algorithm, RAW super night mode, RAW HDR, and 4K video capabilities. With a sleek glass back cover, powerful 5,000mAh batteries, and cutting-edge 5nm chipsets, the Focus 5G series a steal at this price point.

Music and gaming

Music series and Neo 2 5G gaming phone

The Nubia Music series, starting at $149, impresses with dual 3.5mm audio jacks, high-quality speakers delivering 600% higher volume than average smartphones, and AI-powered extreme volume algorithm. The Neo 2 5G gaming phone features customizable dual gaming shoulder triggers, a 6.72-inch 120Hz display, a massive 6,000mAh battery, dual cameras and speakers with DTS:X Ultra audio support for immersive gameplay. It costs just $199.

Notable mentions

Flip-style foldable and a 3D tablet

The Nubia Z Flip 5G is one of the cheapest foldable phones out there. Priced at $599, the device offers a 6.9-inch 120Hz display, dual 50MP cameras, and a 4,300mAh battery with fast charging capabilities. Another product revealed at MWC show was the Nubia Pad 3D II, which features 3D imagery, eliminating the need for cumbersome 3D glasses. It also seamlessly transforms 2D content into real-time 3D, enhancing the immersive experience.