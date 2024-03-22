Next Article

Snapdragon X Elite notebooks are coming this summer

Qualcomm promises game compatibility for future Snapdragon-powered Windows laptops

By Akash Pandey 03:10 pm Mar 22, 202403:10 pm

What's the story Qualcomm has made a commitment that future Snapdragon-equipped Windows laptops will support existing games. At the 2024 Game Developers Conference, the discussion, named "Windows on Snapdragon, a Platform Ready for your PC Games," was spearheaded by Qualcomm engineer Issam Khalil. He highlighted that these forthcoming laptops would utilize emulation to operate x86/64 games at almost full speed.

Rollout plan

Snapdragon X Elite systems slated for summer release

Qualcomm has verified its intention to roll out the Snapdragon X Elite systems this summer, and wants game developers to be ready. Moreover, insiders have suggested the likely launch of consumer models of the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 fitted with these chips in May, says The Verge. Qualcomm's directive to developers is unequivocal: "Your game should already work."

What's more?

Three alternatives for game developers

Khalil clarifies that with Windows on Snapdragon, developers have three alternatives. They can adapt their titles to native ARM64 for superior CPU performance and power efficiency, develop a hybrid "ARM64EC" app for near-native performance, or make minimal changes and their game should function using x64 emulation. Khalil reassures developers that they shouldn't have to modify the code or assets of their games to achieve full speed.

Insights

Games are graphically constrained by GPU

Qualcomm asserts that most games are graphically constrained by the GPU, not the CPU, and their GPU performance remains stable. There is a minor impact on CPU performance when switching between x64 and ARM64, but it only occurs once during code translation. However, games that depend on kernel-level anti-cheat drivers or use AVX instruction sets won't function under emulation.

Facts

Compatibility tests on top Steam games

While not disclosing specific games that are compatible or the number of games tested, Qualcomm is optimistic that most titles should function. The company is presently conducting tests on all the top games on Steam. Micah Knapp, Senior Director of Product Management at Qualcomm, underscored the necessity of supporting existing games: "In the immediate, near, and not so near future, you have to provide a platform for what people already have."