Gospel legend and mother to Whitney Houston, Cissy Houston, has passed away at 91, leaving a legacy of unparalleled contributions to music and culture.

Starting her career in a church, she rose to fame with The Sweet Inspirations in the 60s, later launching a successful solo career with Grammy-winning albums.

Notably, she played a significant role in her daughter Whitney's career, despite initial reservations about show business.

Gospel icon and Whitney Houston's mother Cissy Houston (91) dies

By Tanvi Gupta 10:48 am Oct 08, 202410:48 am

What's the story Cissy Houston, a two-time Grammy-winning soul and gospel singer who collaborated with renowned artists like Aretha Franklin, Elvis Presley, and other stars, has died. She was 91. Her daughter-in-law Pat Houston confirmed that she passed away on Monday morning at her New Jersey home while under hospice care for Alzheimer's disease. Mother of the legendary singer Whitney Houston, the gospel artist was surrounded by her family during her final moments. May she rest in peace.

Family tribute

Houston's family mourned her loss, celebrated her legacy

In an Instagram post, Pat said the family was devastated by Houston's death. "Our hearts are filled with pain and sadness. We lost the matriarch of our family," she said. She also described Houston's contributions to popular music and culture as "unparalleled." Pat also remembered Houston as a "strong and towering figure in our lives," who had deep faith, and commitment to family, ministry, and community.

Musical journey

Houston's early career and notable collaborations

Houston started as a church performer before she rose to fame in the 1960s with The Sweet Inspirations, a leading backup group. The group provided backup vocals for several soul singers including Otis Redding, Lou Rawls, and The Drifters. They also collaborated with Dionne Warwick. Houston's credits include Franklin's Think and (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman, Van Morrison's Brown Eyed Girl, and Dusty Springfield's Son of a Preacher Man.

Solo success

Houston's solo career and Grammy-winning gospel albums

After leaving The Sweet Inspirations, Houston started a successful solo career. She became a sought-after session singer, recording over 600 songs in various genres. Her vocals can be heard alongside the likes of Chaka Khan, Donny Hathaway, Jimi Hendrix, Luther Vandross, Beyoncé, Paul Simon, Roberta Flack, and her late daughter Whitney. She released several records including Presenting Cissy Houston and Grammy-winning gospel albums Face to Face and He Leadeth Me.

Mother-daughter bond

Houston's influence on daughter Whitney's career

Houston was instrumental in her daughter Whitney's musical journey, who passed away in 2012. Though she initially discouraged Whitney from show business, they were often bonded by music—from church performances to stage shows and recording studios. Whitney made her national television debut alongside Houston on The Merv Griffin Show. Later, Houston sang backup on Whitney's eponymous first album and shared the lead with her on I Know Him So Well from the 1987 mega-seller.