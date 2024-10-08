Summarize Simplifying... In short Jr NTR's film 'Devara' is making waves at the box office, collecting a whopping ₹249cr in just 11 days.

The Telugu version has been a standout, contributing significantly to the earnings, while the Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam versions have also added to the impressive total.

'Devara Part 1' box office collection

Jr NTR's 'Devara' is unstoppable; collects ₹249cr in 11 days

What's the story The pan-India movie Devara Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva and starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, is on the brink of crossing the coveted ₹250cr mark at the box office. After witnessing a high in earnings during its second weekend, the movie managed to rake in an estimated ₹4.9cr on its second Monday. This has brought its total collection to nearly ₹248.65cr across all languages.

Detailed earnings

'Devara' box office performance: A day-wise breakdown

The film's day-wise earnings show a solid start with ₹82.5cr on Day 1, and a steady run in the first week. Notably, the Telugu version of Devara has been the most successful, raking in ₹73.25cr on its opening day alone. The Hindi version also did well, with collections starting at ₹7.5cr and reaching ₹10.5cr by Day 3, before seeing a slight dip in the next few days.

Regional earnings

'Devara' performance in other languages

Along with its success in Telugu and Hindi, Devara has also made major strides in other regional languages. The Kannada version of the film has been consistently raking in around ₹0.35cr in the first three days, while the Tamil and Malayalam versions have added to the overall collection with steady earnings throughout its run. Despite a slight dip in collections post-Day 4, these regional versions have been instrumental in pushing Devara's total earnings toward the ₹250cr mark.