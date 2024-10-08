Summarize Simplifying... In short Harman Baweja, known for his acting in Love Story 2050 and Scoop, has shifted his focus to production with his company, Baweja Studios.

He recently acquired the Hindi distribution rights for the action drama 'Vettaiyan', directed by TJ Gnanavel and starring Rajinikanth and Amitabh.

Baweja is also collaborating with Richie Mehta on a new project, 'Boy from Andaman', aiming to create a film that resonates with both Indian and international audiences.

What's the story Actor-producer Harman Baweja is over the moon to be distributing the Hindi version of the much-anticipated film Vettaiyan. The movie marks the much-awaited reunion of cinema legends Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth after 33 years since they last collaborated on Hum (1991). In an interview with Mid-Day, Baweja called the reunion a "once-in-three-decade phenomenon" and "one for generations to watch."

Baweja's faith in director TJ Gnanavel bolstered his decision

Baweja's decision to distribute Vettaiyan was also influenced by his confidence in the film's director, TJ Gnanavel. He praised Gnanavel as a "solid storyteller," citing his previous work on Jai Bhim (2021) as evidence of his exceptional directing skills. The action drama Vettaiyan also features Fahadh Faasil and Manju Warrier in pivotal roles, promising a robust cinematic experience for viewers. It will hit theaters on Thursday.

Baweja's current focus is on his production house

Baweja, who made his acting debut with Love Story 2050 (2008), has moved from acting to production. His last return to the screen was his acclaimed performance in Scoop (2023). However, he clarified that his main focus is now on Baweja Studios. "The focus is Baweja Studios. That is where I am at, for the next few months," he said.

Baweja's upcoming collaboration with Richie Mehta

Baweja is also working with Richie Mehta on his next, Boy from Andaman. He gushed about Mehta's strong vision as a filmmaker, remembering his reaction after watching Delhi Crime (2019): "Wow! Who's this guy?" Baweja hopes to make a film that is "Indian at heart" but has the potential to connect with international audiences through this collaboration.