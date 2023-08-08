Fahadh Faasil exudes machismo in new 'Pushpa 2' poster

Fahadh Faasil exudes machismo in new 'Pushpa 2' poster

Written by Aikantik Bag August 08, 2023 | 02:14 pm 1 min read

Pushpa 2: The Rule is highly anticipated, especially after the humongous success of the first installment. Now the makers have shared a new poster featuring Fahadh Faasil and wished the spectacular actor a very happy birthday. Faasil dons the character of prime antagonist Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat and he looks daunting in this new look. The movie is slated for a 2024 release.

Dissecting the poster and other details

Faasil is seen donning aviator shades and smoking a cigarette. The tone of the poster is red depicting vengeance. The movie is headlined by Icon Star Allu Arjun in the titular role. The cast includes Rashmika Mandanna, too. The movie is helmed by Sukumar and is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The recently released glimpse of the sequel was loved by viewers.

