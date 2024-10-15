Summarize Simplifying... In short Diljit Dosanjh, known for his hit tracks, has lent his voice for the title track of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', which also features Aaryan and the original Manjulika, Vidya Balan.

The film, set for a Diwali release, will compete with 'Singham Again' at the box office, a clash Aaryan is confident about due to the differing genres of the films.

The movie was shot in various Indian cities and was officially announced in March 2023.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' title track gets Diljit-Pitbull twist!

By Tanvi Gupta 12:04 pm Oct 15, 202412:04 pm

What's the story The upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, will bring back the iconic 2007 titular song. Interestingly, it will feature a cross-cultural track by none other than Diljit Dosanjh and American rapper Pitbull. The teaser for the song, which was dropped on Tuesday, has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and falls within the South African music genre Amapiano. This will be another international venture for Dosanjh following a successful year in music.

Pitbull confirmed collaboration with Dosanjh for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Confirming the collaboration in a statement to Mid-Day, Pitbull expressed his excitement about the project. He said, "Music has no borders, and this track is proof of that. Teaming up with Tanishk and Diljit for this project was fire." "I can't wait to see the response from India—let's make history!" Notably, this isn't Pitbull's first collaboration with an Indian artist. He had worked with Guru Randhawa on the hit song Slowly Slowly five years ago.

Check out the teaser here

Dosanjh's musical journey and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' release

Dosanjh has been featured in several hit tracks this year, including Naina for Crew and Prabhas's Bhairava Anthem in Kalki 2898 AD. His latest work is a song for Alia Bhatt's Jigra. Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, featuring Aaryan, will see the return of OG (original) Manjulika Vidya Balan. The film also features Triptii Dimri, Rajpal Yadav, and Madhuri Dixit. It is set for a Diwali release and will clash with Singham Again at the box office.

Aaryan recently discussed the box office clash

Aaryan, speaking at the IFP, addressed the box office clash of his film with Singham Again. He was confident that both films would do well, thanks to their different genres. Aaryan also said he was a fan of the Singham franchise and would be watching Singham Again too. Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was officially announced in March 2023. It was shot from March-September 2024 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Orchha, and Leh.