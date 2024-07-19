In short Simplifying... In short Choreographer Batta has accused popular artist Diljit Dosanjh of not adequately compensating desi dancers.

Batta, who expressed his disappointment on Instagram, emphasized the significant role dancers play in the entertainment industry.

Choreographer accuses Diljit Dosanjh of not paying desi dancers

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:07 pm Jul 19, 2024

What's the story Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, renowned for his electrifying concerts, is facing allegations of not compensating dancers who participated in his North America tour. The claim was made by Los Angeles-based choreographer Rajat Rocky Batta, proprietor of RRB Dance Company. Batta expressed his disappointment on Instagram, stating that all the desi dancers involved in Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour were expected to perform without pay.

'Feel deeply disappointed that desi dancers still undervalued'

Batta wrote, "While we as a Desi Dance Community are really proud of a Desi Artist breaking glass ceilings and doing sold out tours across North America... I still feel deeply disappointed that Desi Dancers are still undervalued as an industry." He emphasized the importance of the dance industry in the entertainment ecosystem, contributing to choreography, stage performances, music videos, reels, and song promotions. Batta expressed dismay at seeing an artist of Dosanjh's stature allegedly undervaluing dancers' contributions.

Choreographer urged Dosanjh to pay dancers

Batta concluded his Instagram post by urging Dosanjh to compensate the dancers. He stated, "Diljit, we are very happy for your success, but your dancers should have been paid and been a part of the production budget." The allegations made by Batta have not yet been verified. As of now, there has been no response from Dosanjh's team regarding these claims.