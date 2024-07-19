In short Simplifying... In short Diljit Dosanjh, a renowned Punjabi singer, faced criticism from RRB Dance Company's owner, Batta, for allegedly undervaluing desi dancers' contributions.

However, Dosanjh's Bhangra team defended him, praising his professionalism and stating their participation was voluntary.

Despite the controversy, Dosanjh's career thrives with successful movies and an upcoming role in No Entry 2. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Diljit Dosanjh's Bhangra team faces payment controversy

Diljit Dosanjh's dancers shut down non-payment talk

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:59 pm Jul 19, 202405:59 pm

What's the story Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's Bhangra team has responded to allegations of non-payment made by Los Angeles-based choreographer Rajat Rocky Batta. The controversy arose during the 'Dil-Luminati' tour, where Batta claimed that all desi dancers were expected to perform without compensation. In an Instagram post, Batta expressed his disappointment, stating, "Desi Dancers are still undervalued as an industry."

Accusations detailed

Batta criticized Dosanjh for undervaluing desi dancers

Batta, owner of RRB Dance Company, took to Instagram to voice his concerns. He praised Dosanjh for "breaking glass ceilings and doing sold-out tours across North America," but criticized him for undervaluing the contributions of desi dancers. Batta stated that "Desi Dance as an industry has become a lifeblood for artists" and accused Dosanjh of "cutting corners" by excluding dancers from the production budget despite their significant contributions.

Defense mounted

Dosanjh's Bhangra team defended singer amid allegations

In response to Batta's allegations, Dosanjh's Bhangra team defended the singer on Instagram. They expressed their pride in participating in the tour and praised Dosanjh for his professionalism. "From the moment we were contacted to the final performance, we were enveloped in respect and professionalism by Diljit Dosanjh and his incredible team," they wrote. The team emphasized that their participation was voluntary, describing it as a priceless opportunity to showcase Punjabi culture globally.

Call for respect

Bhangra team urged Batta not to misrepresent their motivations

The team further addressed Batta's allegations, asking him not to represent them if he was unaware of their motivations and sacrifices. "We are proud of our participation and the new avenues it has opened for the Punjabi community. Do not try to break our bond. We stand united," they stated on Instagram.

Career highlights

Dosanjh's recent success and upcoming projects

Despite the controversy, Dosanjh continues to enjoy significant success in his career. His recent movies Crew and Amar Singh Chamkila have received positive reviews. He made history as the first Punjabi singer to perform on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, showcasing his chart-topping songs. Looking ahead, Dosanjh is set to star in Boney Kapoor's highly anticipated sequel, No Entry 2, alongside Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor, with filming scheduled to start in December 2024.