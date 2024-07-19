In short Simplifying... In short Durgesh Kumar, known for his role in the popular series 'Panchayat', has candidly admitted to acting in soft porn films to financially support himself in Mumbai.

Durgesh Kumar opens up about struggles

Why 'Panchayat' actor Durgesh Kumar acted in B-grade films

What's the story Durgesh Kumar, acclaimed for his role in the hit series Panchayat, recently shared details about his career path and the hurdles he faced in the entertainment industry. In an interview with Mid-Day, Kumar revealed that he had to resort to working in soft porn to make ends meet. He also expressed his views on OTT platforms and discussed how he landed his breakthrough role of Bhushan in Panchayat through assistant director Navneet Ranga.

'No one gives you room rent, friends don't give money'

Kumar's career took a turn when he auditioned for a role in Panchayat, initially for the part of Fakoli's photographer. However, he was instead offered another scene that eventually became Bhushan's character. His role expanded over time, leading to his inclusion in the second and third seasons of the series. Despite his success, Kumar confessed to having worked in soft porn to sustain himself financially in Mumbai, stating, "No one gives you room rent, friends don't give you money."

Kumar's views on meme culture and typecasting

Kumar expressed concerns about the potential negative impact of meme culture on actors' careers. He acknowledged the positive side, stating, "People start trusting us actors," but also voiced fears of becoming overpopular and being typecast. Despite his success in Panchayat, Kumar admitted he never aspired to be a hero due to his looks and has accepted his place as a supporting actor.

Despite OTT boom, actors still struggling because of this reason

As a prominent figure in one of the most popular OTT series, Kumar shared his thoughts on the platform. He believes that OTT platforms are not providing enough opportunities for struggling actors. "The battle is very long...the stars have also started working on OTT. So, popular people have been cast, influencers have been taken in the series. So, a pure actor is still struggling," he concluded.