Ex-actor Udhayanidhi Stalin eyes Dy. CM seat, tracing his journey

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:51 pm Jul 19, 2024

What's the story Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and grandson of DMK founder Dr Kalaignar Karunanidhi, is anticipated to be appointed as the Tamil Nadu Deputy CM. Having officially entered politics five years ago, Udhayanidhi's political career followed his successful stint in the Tamil film industry as a producer and actor. In 2019, following the death of Karunanidhi, he was given the position of DMK youth wing secretary by his father, marking his official induction into the party.

Looking at his successful stint in the Tamil film industry

Before his political career, Udhayanidhi made a significant impact in the Tamil film industry. In 2008, he founded Red Giant Movies, a production house that has produced around 20 films. His first film as a producer was Kuruvi, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha. He made his acting debut with the comic caper Oru Kal Oru Kannadi in 2018 and went on to star in approximately 17 more films before fully transitioning into politics.

A conscious approach to film and politics

Throughout his acting career, Udhayanidhi was mindful about avoiding vulgar or politically-shaded dialogues and strived to eliminate sexism in his films. His final film before fully transitioning into politics was Maamannan. In December 2022, he was appointed Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development by his father. Following this appointment and the success of Maamannan in June 2023, he decided to focus solely on his political career.

Steady rise in politics and future prospects

Udhayanidhi's political career took a leap with his state tour as the head of the DMK youth wing before the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. He was elected MLA from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni in Chennai in the 2021 Assembly elections. His political career continues to progress. With Tamil star Vijay also entering politics, all eyes are now on the TN Assembly elections in 2026, where it is expected to be a direct face-off between Vijay and Udhayanidhi.