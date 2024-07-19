In short Simplifying... In short Indian actor Ram Charan has been named the first Indian ambassador for the International Indian Film Festival Melbourne (IFFM).

Ram Charan named first Indian ambassador at IIFM

What's the story Ram Charan has been declared the Guest of Honour at the 15th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, making him the first Indian celebrity to be honored as the Ambassador for Indian Art and Culture! The festival, sponsored by the Victorian State Government, is scheduled to run from August 15-25. Charan has become a globally popular celebrity after RRR, which brought honor to India by winning an Oscar for Best Original Song Naatu Naatu.

Charan is 'privileged to represent the film industry'

Charan expressed his excitement about representing the Indian film industry. He said, "I am deeply honored to be a part of [IFFM] that celebrates the diversity and richness of Indian cinema on an international platform." "It's a privilege to represent our film industry and connect with fans and cinephiles from across the globe." "The success of RRR and the love it received worldwide has been overwhelming, and I am thrilled to share this moment with the audience in Melbourne."

IFFM director called him 'one of India's most influential actors'

IFFM Director, Mitu Bhowmick Lange, commented on Charan's presence at the festival, saying, "Ram Charan's presence at the 15th edition of IFFM adds an extra layer of excitement and prestige." "His work in RRR has not only set new benchmarks but also solidified his place as one of the most influential actors in Indian cinema today." "We are delighted to welcome him to Melbourne and look forward to celebrating his achievements with audiences at the festival."

Charan's upcoming projects and collaborations

Charan is set to dive into his next projects, including Game Changer with Kiara Advani, RC16 with Janhvi Kapoor, and RC17, directed by Pushpa director Sukumar. His film Game Changer, directed by Shankar and written by Karthik Subbaraj, is scheduled for release this year. Following this, Charan's next film RC 16 will be directed by Buchi Babu Sana and also features Vijay Sethupathi and Shiva Rajkumar. The shooting for it will begin soon.