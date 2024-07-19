In short Simplifying... In short Manoj Bajpayee's film 'Bhaiyya Ji' is set to hit ZEE5 soon.

The film, featuring Bajpayee as a family man turned avenger, also stars Zoya Hussain, Suvinder Vicky, Vipin Sharma, and Jatin Goswami.

Bajpayee described it as his first "masala hero-giri" film, with action scenes reminiscent of Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi's style.

Manoj Bajpayee's 'Bhaiyya Ji' to land on ZEE5 soon

By Isha Sharma 03:04 pm Jul 19, 202403:04 pm

What's the story Manoj Bajpayee's action thriller, Bhaiyya Ji, is slated to premiere on ZEE5 on July 26, the streamer announced on Friday. The film, released in theaters on May 24, received mixed to negative reviews and was billed as Bajpayee's 100th outing as an actor. It marks the second collaboration between him and director Apoorv Singh Karki, who earlier helmed the critically acclaimed Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.

'Bhaiyya Ji': A gory story of revenge

The film's plot revolves around a devoted family man named Ram Charam, played by Bajpayee. His peaceful life takes a drastic turn when his family is threatened, forcing him to revert to his violent past and exact revenge on his enemies. The revenge-based drama also stars Zoya Hussain, Suvinder Vicky, Vipin Sharma, and Jatin Goswami. Read our review of the film here.

What Singh Karki and Bajpayee had said about film earlier

Bhaiyya Ji has a 6.6/10 rating on IMDb. Speaking about the film pre-release, the Satya actor had said, "Bhaiyya Ji is my first out-and-out masala hero-giri film. This is the kind of massy hero that gets the ceetees and taalis (whistles and claps)." Singh Karki had noted, "The way Manoj has conducted himself on screen he is in full-on purdah-phaad mode. The fights are staged in the Rajinikanth/Chiranjeevi style. Manoj makes them look completely believable."