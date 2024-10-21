Summarize Simplifying... In short Renowned choreographer Remo D'Souza and his wife are facing allegations of cheating a dance troupe out of ₹11.96cr prize money.

The couple, along with several others, are accused of posing as the winning group's owners between 2018 and 2024.

Remo D'Souza and Lizelle respond to cheating allegations

By Tanvi Gupta 10:04 am Oct 21, 2024

What's the story Renowned choreographer Remo D'Souza and his wife Lizelle have been accused in a cheating case involving an alleged fraud of ₹11.96 crore. A 26-year-old dancer registered the case at Mira Road Police Station, accusing the couple and five others of claiming his dance troupe's prize money from a reality show they won. D'Souza, responding to the allegations, issued a statement on Instagram, pledging cooperation with the investigation and promising to present their side of the story soon.

Public appeal

D'Souza couple urged the public not to spread rumors

In their joint statement, the D'Souza couple requested the public to not spread rumors before knowing the true facts. They thanked their friends, family, and fans for their support in this difficult time. The statement read: "We would like to request everyone to abstain from spreading rumors before ascertaining true facts." "We shall put our case forward in due time and will continue to cooperate with the authorities in every way possible, as we have done so far."

Case specifics

Details of the cheating allegations against D'Souza

The 26-year-old dancer—who filed the case—alleged that between 2018 and July 2024, he and his troupe were cheated by the accused. Reportedly, they posed as owners of the winning group and claimed the prize money of ₹11.96cr. The FIR includes charges under Sections 465 (forgery), 420 (cheating), and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code. Apart from D'Souza and his wife, those accused include Omprakash Shankar Chouhan, Rohit Jadhav, Frame Production Company, Vinod Raut, a policeman, and Ramesh Gupta.