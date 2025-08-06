'Will call Modi, Xi': Brazilian president refuses talks with Trump 

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has refused to reach out to United States President Donald Trump over tariffs. Trump had extended an invitation to Lula on August 1, saying he could discuss tariffs and other issues anytime. In a widely shared video, Silva can be heard saying that he would prefer to call Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi rather than Trump.

Tariff dispute Lula rejects negotiations over Bolsonaro's legal proceedings "I'm not going to call Trump to negotiate anything, because he doesn't want to talk," Silva said. Lula's decision comes after Trump imposed a 50% tariff on Brazilian goods, amid tensions related to Trump's ally and former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is facing trial for allegedly attempting a coup. Lula has called the tariffs "unjustifiable" and an "unacceptable" interference in Brazil's justice system. He has also rejected any negotiations over Bolsonaro's legal proceedings, emphasizing Brazil's independent judiciary.

Trade defense Lula to defend Brazil's interests at WTO While Lula said he will not call Trump for tariff talks, he will call Trump to "invite him to the COP, because I want to know what he thinks about the climate issue." Lula also said he will use the World Trade Organization (WTO) to defend Brazil's interests against Trump's tariffs. He said his government would take all possible measures to protect Brazilian exports, noting that exemptions for key products such as aircraft and orange juice are already in place.