What was Ozzy Osbourne's cause of death? Revealed

Health battles

His health struggles in recent years

Osbourne had been battling several health issues in recent years. He was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003 but kept it private for 17 years. In 2019, he suffered a major neck injury from a fall that required surgery. This was not his only neck injury; he had previously hurt it in a quad-bike accident in 2000. Despite these challenges, Osbourne remained active until his final days.