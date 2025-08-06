What was Ozzy Osbourne's cause of death? Revealed
What's the story
Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary Black Sabbath frontman, died at 76 due to cardiac arrest, acute myocardial infarction, coronary artery disease, and Parkinson's disease. The news was confirmed by his family in a statement to The Post and PEOPLE. They said he passed away "surrounded by love" on July 22. "We ask everyone to respect our family's privacy at this time," they requested.
Health battles
His health struggles in recent years
Osbourne had been battling several health issues in recent years. He was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003 but kept it private for 17 years. In 2019, he suffered a major neck injury from a fall that required surgery. This was not his only neck injury; he had previously hurt it in a quad-bike accident in 2000. Despite these challenges, Osbourne remained active until his final days.
Last show
'Survival is my legacy': Osbourne on his battles
In a 2022 interview with PEOPLE, Osbourne said, "Survival is my legacy." Two weeks before his death, he performed at Black Sabbath's "Back to the Beginning" farewell concert in Birmingham. He sang five songs solo and was joined by former bandmates Tony Iommi, Bill Ward, and Geezer Butler for four more Black Sabbath songs. Meanwhile, Osbourne had a public funeral procession in Birmingham, England.