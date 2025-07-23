Why was Ozzy Osbourne fired from Black Sabbath?

Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary frontman of Black Sabbath, died on Tuesday at 76. To recall, he was controversially fired from the band in 1979. The decision came as a result of his persistent struggles with substance abuse, particularly alcohol and drugs. These issues not only affected his performance but also led to missed gigs and tardiness during rehearsals. Terry "Geezer" Butler, the band's lyricist and bassist, explained the necessity of the decision in his memoir Into the Void.

Regretful decision 'We knew we didn't really have a choice...' In his memoir, Butler wrote, "We knew we didn't really have a choice but to sack him because he was just so out of control. But we were all very down about the situation." This wasn't the first instance of Osbourne's erratic behavior while intoxicated. In one notorious incident, he reportedly fired all his band members and assaulted Randy Rhoads and Rudy Sarzo in a hotel after a prolonged drinking binge.

Career revival Osbourne's post-firing struggle and eventual resurgence Following his dismissal from Black Sabbath, Osbourne reportedly locked himself in a hotel room for three months, heavily abusing drugs, alcohol, and tobacco. He later credited his wife, Sharon Osbourne, for saving his life during this period by managing him as a solo artist. He launched a successful solo career with the help of bassist Bob Daisley, guitarist Rhoads, and drummer Lee Kerslake. His first solo album Blizzard of Ozz was released in 1980.