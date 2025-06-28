Abhay Verma-Nitanshi Goel may lead 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana 2'
What's the story
Rising Bollywood stars Abhay Verma (26) and Nitanshi Goel (18) are in talks to headline an upcoming romantic drama, directed by Ratna Sinha. The film is being produced by Benaras Media and will be a sequel to Sinha's popular film Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, reported Filmfare. The original movie starred Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda and was re-released in theaters this March.
Casting details
Verma-Goel's career so far
Verma, who shot to fame with the 2024 horror-comedy Munjya, is currently working on Shah Rukh Khan-Suhana Khan's King. He also has Safed Sagar, JC, and Laikey Laikaa in the pipeline. Goel, on the other hand, made her debut with Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies alongside Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Shrivastava. She also recently made her Cannes debut. However, neither actor has officially confirmed their involvement in this project yet.
Film details
More about the film
The sequel to Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana will reportedly offer a "fresh perspective on love and choices." The film's plot details are being kept under wraps, and an official announcement regarding the film's cast and release date is still awaited. The original movie, released in 2017, also starred Govind Namdev and Manoj Pahwa, and is streaming on ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video.