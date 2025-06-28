Abhay Verma-Nitanshi Goel may lead 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana 2'

Casting details

Verma-Goel's career so far

Verma, who shot to fame with the 2024 horror-comedy Munjya, is currently working on Shah Rukh Khan-Suhana Khan's King. He also has Safed Sagar, JC, and Laikey Laikaa in the pipeline. Goel, on the other hand, made her debut with Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies alongside Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Shrivastava. She also recently made her Cannes debut. However, neither actor has officially confirmed their involvement in this project yet.