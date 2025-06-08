Ahan Shetty to star in action-drama by Birsa Dasgupta: Report
Ahan Shetty, the son of actor Suniel Shetty, is set to make his foray into the action genre with a new film, reported HT.
After his debut in 2021 with Tadap and with Border 2 in the pipeline, he has signed on for an action-drama directed by renowned Bengali filmmaker Birsa Dasgupta.
The project is being produced by Shibasish Sarkar and Ribhu Dasgupta.
Production details
The yet-untitled film is set to go on floors this October.
The source close to the development revealed that the female lead for the film is currently being finalized and will be announced soon.
This project will mark Dasgupta's directorial debut in Hindi films, although he has previously directed Hindi web series such as Mafia, Black Widows, and The Magic of Shiri.
Career progression
Apart from this new venture, Shetty is also working on Border 2, which is set to release next year.
It also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sunny Deol, and Varun Dhawan.
He will also be seen in a love story directed by Shaad Ali, known for Saathiya (2002) and Jhoom Barabar Jhoom (2007).