What's the story

Ahan Shetty, the son of actor Suniel Shetty, is set to make his foray into the action genre with a new film, reported HT.

After his debut in 2021 with Tadap and with Border 2 in the pipeline, he has signed on for an action-drama directed by renowned Bengali filmmaker Birsa Dasgupta.

The project is being produced by Shibasish Sarkar and Ribhu Dasgupta.