'10 Things I Hate About You' is getting sequel trilogy
What's the story
Gil Junger, director of the iconic teen romantic comedy 10 Things I Hate About You (1999), has announced a sequel trilogy.
The original, starring Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Larisa Oleynik, has gained cult status over the years.
Junger, in a recent interview with People, revealed that he is co-writing a script with Naya Elle James for the first installment, 10 Things I Hate About Dating.
Sequel details
Sequel trilogy titles and inspirations revealed
The planned trilogy will include two more movies: 10 Things I Hate About Marriage and 10 Things I Hate About Kids.
Though it hasn't been greenlit yet, Junger confirmed that the sequel is "definitely in the works as a feature film."
The director also revealed that his follow-up film will be inspired by French playwright Molière's 1666 play The Misanthrope.
Reunion plans
Junger expressed interest in reuniting with Stiles
Junger was keen to work with Stiles again, saying, "She shaped the lives of millions of women. That Kat character really spoke to young women in a very powerful way."
The director hasn't decided which actors would return for the sequel but is open to cameos, Larry Miller (who played Kat's father) specifically.
Asked about a possible tribute to Ledger, who died in 2008, Junger said, "I think that's a beautiful idea... He deserves to be loved."
Adaptation news
Meanwhile, Broadway adaptation of '10 Things I Hate...' underway
Apart from the planned trilogy, a Broadway adaptation of 10 Things I Hate About You is also in the works.
Carly Rae Jepsen and Ethan Gruska are working on the stage musical's score, while Lena Dunham and Jessica Huang are working on the book.
This only further proves the timeless popularity and impact of the original film, a modern retelling of William Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew.