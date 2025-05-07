No, Lady Gaga, Elton John won't perform at Jeff-Lauren's wedding
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée-journalist Lauren Sanchez, are said to be planning an extravagant wedding in Venice, Italy, on June 24-26.
Earlier, The Daily Mail had reported that the couple had invited global superstars Lady Gaga and Elton John to perform at their nuptials.
However, a new report has now debunked these rumors.
Gaga, Elton were said to be keen to accept invitation
The Daily Mail had reported that Sanchez had asked for "big talent" to perform at their wedding, and insiders claimed Gaga and John were keen to accept the invitation as they are "good friends."
However, Page Six denied the buzz, stating that the Bad Romance singer won't be performing. Apparently, the nuptials aren't even on Gaga's calendar.
The couple was previously rumored to be holding the wedding aboard Bezos's $500 million mega-yacht, but those claims, too, have been retracted.
However, there won't be dearth of celebrity guests at wedding
Even though the performance rumors have been quashed, the wedding is still set to be a star-studded affair. Celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Ivanka Trump, and Katy Perry are expected to attend.
The couple was spotted recently at a fitting at Dolce & Gabbana in Milan, indicating they're gearing up for their lavish three-day wedding celebration.
Bezos and Sanchez got engaged in May 2023 after five years of dating.