The five-year rental agreement, which is effective from May 2025 till April 2030, also has an initial fit-out period, as reported by Square Yards.

The monthly rent is fixed at ₹5.47 lakh for the first three years and ₹6.29 lakh for the last two years.

Devgn had earlier purchased three adjoining office units in April 2023 for ₹30.35cr, ₹10.12cr/unit. The current rental agreement is for one of those units.