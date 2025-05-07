Ajay Devgn rents out Mumbai office for ₹5.47 lakh/month
What's the story
Bollywood star Ajay Devgn has reportedly rented out an office space in Mumbai's Andheri West for a monthly rent of ₹5.47 lakh. The deal registered in May 2025 is with Bombay Design Centre Private Limited.
The office unit, located in Signature by Lotus, has a carpet area of 2,545 sqft (approximately 236 square meters). The transaction also involves a security deposit of ₹16.42 lakh.
Rental terms
Rental agreement details and property acquisition
The five-year rental agreement, which is effective from May 2025 till April 2030, also has an initial fit-out period, as reported by Square Yards.
The monthly rent is fixed at ₹5.47 lakh for the first three years and ₹6.29 lakh for the last two years.
Devgn had earlier purchased three adjoining office units in April 2023 for ₹30.35cr, ₹10.12cr/unit. The current rental agreement is for one of those units.
Investment return
Rental yield and property location
Considering the mutually agreed rental terms and acquisition cost of one unit, the rental yield is approximately 6.5% for the first three years and approximately 7.5% during the last two years of the lease.
The office unit is situated in Andheri West, an important real estate market in Mumbai with strong connectivity and close proximity to major business districts like Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), SEEPZ, and Lower Parel.
Career highlights
Devgn's illustrious acting career and recent projects
Devgn is among India's finest actors, having spent over three decades in the industry. He has won two National Film Awards and was awarded the Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian cinema.
Apart from critically and commercially acclaimed films like Singham, Drishyam, and Tanhaji, Devgn remains active with recent releases Singham Again and Maidaan.
His latest film Raid 2 was released recently, with Son of Sardaar 2 in the works.