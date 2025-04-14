What's the story

The Mumbai Water Tanker Association (MWTA) has called off its indefinite strike after four days, bringing relief to residents.

The MWTA had stopped the water supply on Thursday, April 10, after notices were issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to private well owners supplying water to tankers.

The disruption impacted several sectors, including residential societies, railways, and construction projects.