'Never called for disbanding INDIA bloc or MVA': Sanjay Raut
What's the story
Shiv Sena (United Bharat Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut has clarified that his party has no plans to dissolve the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc or the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).
He stressed that the party's decision to contest local body elections independently is a strategic move to strengthen its grassroots.
"The MVA was formed for the Assembly polls and INDIA bloc for the Lok Sabha elections," he said.
Party strategy
Raut responds to criticism, clarifies party's stance
Raut's clarification came after Congress leaders criticized him for his remarks on Shiv Sena (UBT)'s decision to contest polls solo.
He asked Congress members to understand his comments completely before reacting.
"The local body elections are meant to empower party workers and strengthen the organization at the grassroots level," he added.
The party wants to ensure its 'flaming torch' symbol reaches voters at the grassroots level, he said.
Alliance critique
MVA's performance sparks internal criticism
The MVA alliance, comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (SP), suffered a major blow in the recently concluded assembly elections.
The ruling Mahayuti alliance bagged 230 of 288 seats, leaving MVA with a mere 46 seats among the me.
This result has sparked internal criticism within the MVA over coordination and effectiveness.
Political tensions
Raut criticizes Pawar's peace talks with Fadnavis
Amid these tensions, NCP (SP) MP Amol Kolhe slammed both Congress and Sena (UBT) for poor coordination during campaigns.
Raut also disapproved of talks between NCP (SP) head Sharad Pawar and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on restoring peace in Beed and Parbhani.
He said, "Peace cannot come by giving protection to the killers of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh and Somnath Suryavanshi."