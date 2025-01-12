What's the story

Shiv Sena (United Bharat Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut has clarified that his party has no plans to dissolve the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc or the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

He stressed that the party's decision to contest local body elections independently is a strategic move to strengthen its grassroots.

"The MVA was formed for the Assembly polls and INDIA bloc for the Lok Sabha elections," he said.