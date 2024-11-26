Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite the BJP's victory in the recent elections, there's a leadership dispute within the alliance, with supporters of current CM Shinde and Deputy CM Fadnavis both vying for the CM post.

Shinde has urged supporters not to gather in his support, emphasizing unity within the alliance.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena spokesperson Naresh Mhaske cited the Bihar model, advocating for Shinde's continuance as CM regardless of party numbers. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Maharashtra CM post speculation after assembly polls

'Don't gather at Varsha...': Shinde's appeal amid CM post uncertainity

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:52 am Nov 26, 202411:52 am

What's the story Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has appealed to his supporters to not gather at his official residence, 'Varsha,' in south Mumbai. The appeal comes amid speculation over who will be the next chief minister after the Mahayuti alliance's thumping victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition won 230 out of 288 seats, however, a decision on the next CM is pending.

Statement

Shinde expresses gratitude, urges restraint

Shinde thanked the supporters but asked them to exercise restraint. "Out of love for me, some people have appealed to everyone to gather together and come to Mumbai. I am deeply grateful for your love. But I appeal that no one should come together in my support in such a manner," he said. He stressed that the alliance stays united post-election.

Leadership tussle

Alliance's leadership decision pending

In the November 20 elections, the BJP won 132 seats, while its allies, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), bagged 57 and 41 seats, respectively. Despite this clear mandate, a consensus on leadership remains elusive within the alliance. Shinde's supporters argue he should remain CM as the alliance won a landslide victory under his leadership. BJP leaders, on the other hand, are pushing for Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis's appointment as CM for the third time.

Model reference

Shiv Sena spokesperson cites Bihar model

Shiv Sena spokesperson Naresh Mhaske also invoked the Bihar model, saying Shinde should continue as CM regardless of party numbers. He said, "We feel Shinde should be the chief minister, just like in Bihar where BJP did not look at the numbers but still made JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar the CM." In Shinde's home district Thane, prayer meetings were held by Shiv Sainiks wishing for his continuance as chief minister.