Summarize Simplifying... In short Ratan Tata, the iconic leader of the Tata Group, has passed away, with his mortal remains kept at Mumbai's NCPA.

Maharashtra has declared a day of mourning, with state honors for his last rites, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tribute to his visionary leadership and philanthropy.

Tata's contributions to sectors like education, healthcare, and animal welfare have been widely recognized and mourned.

Ratan Tata passed away on Wednesday night

Ratan Tata funeral: Mortal remains kept at Mumbai's NCPA

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:56 am Oct 10, 202410:56 am

What's the story The mortal remains of legendary industrialist Ratan Tata have been kept at the NCPA Lawns in Mumbai's Nariman Point. The public can pay their last respects from 10:30am onwards. Tata passed away on Wednesday night at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, aged 86. His mortal remains will leave for their final journey at 4:00pm a statement from Tata Trust said.

Funeral procession

Final journey and state honors for Ratan Tata

The Tata Trust has also issued guidelines for those wanting to pay their last respects at the NCPA Lawns. They have directed entry from Gate 3 and exit through Gate 2. No parking will be provided on the premises. At 4:00pm Tata's remains will be taken to the Prayer Hall at Worli Crematorium on Dr E Moses Road for final rites. Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to represent the Indian government at these proceedings around 1:00pm.

State tribute

Maharashtra declares 1-day mourning for Ratan Tata

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the last rites will be performed with full state honors. Shinde called Tata a unique blend of morality and entrepreneurship, and a living legend who successfully led the 150-year-old Tata Group. The state government has also declared a one-day mourning period in light of his death, during which all government buildings will fly the national flag at half-mast and no cultural or entertainment programs will be held.

National mourning

PM Modi pays tribute to Ratan Tata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also paid tribute to Tata, calling him a "visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being." He praised Tata's passion for dreaming big and giving back, noting his contributions to causes like education, healthcare, sanitation, and animal welfare. The PM expressed his sorrow at Tata's passing and extended his condolences to the family, friends, and admirers of the late industrialist.