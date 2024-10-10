Summarize Simplifying... In short Over 100 doctors across various hospitals in Bengal have resigned following failed negotiations between medical staff and the state.

The protesting junior doctors have put forth a 10-point demand charter to the government, seeking justice for a victim, removal of the state health secretary, and improvements in hospital systems, among other things.

The protest was triggered by a murder incident

Bengal: 100 more doctors may resign as medics-state talks fail

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:20 am Oct 10, 202410:20 am

What's the story The ongoing protest by junior doctors in West Bengal over the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has intensified. About 100 more doctors are likely to resign from different government-run medical institutions. This comes after 50 senior doctors of RG Kar hospital resigned in solidarity with their junior colleagues' protest and hunger strike.

Resignation wave

Mass resignations across medical institutions in West Bengal

As of Wednesday night, a total of 106 doctors and faculty at RG Kar hospital have tendered their resignation. The same day saw resignations from 19 doctors from Jalpaiguri Medical College and Hospital, 42 from North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, Siliguri, 35 from Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital. Around 70 doctors from Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata also resigned.

Protest demands

Junior doctors' 10-point charter of demands

The junior doctors have submitted a 10-point charter of demands to the government. These include justice for the victim, removal of state health secretary, a centralized referral system, digital bed vacancy monitors in all hospitals. They also demand task forces in every medical college with elected representatives of junior doctors, deployment of police in hospitals, filling up vacancies in hospitals, holding elections for student councils and college-level inquiry committees to probe into allegations of threat culture.