As Dussehra approaches, the Shiv Sena party is heating up with rival factions, Shinde's and UBT's, clashing over the legacy of party founder Bal Thackeray.

The factions are using emotional appeals and promises of loyalty to Maharashtra and commitment to Hindutva to rally supporters.

This showdown comes just before state elections, adding to the political fervor.

The rallies will be held on Saturday

Sena vs Sena showdown on Dussehra as poll fever rises

By Chanshimla Varah 08:11 am Oct 12, 202408:11 am

What's the story In a show of strength ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, two rival factions of Shiv Sena are all set to hold separate Dussehra rallies in Mumbai on Saturday. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) will rally at Shivaji Park in Dadar, while Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction plans to gather at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai. This is despite heavy rain on Thursday night left both venues muddy.

Rally preparations

Rival Sena factions release teasers ahead of Dussehra rallies

Shinde's faction expects around two lakh attendees at Azad Maidan and has booked 3,000 private buses to transport supporters. Both factions have released teasers ahead of their respective rallies. Shinde's teaser depicts a tiger, symbolizing the Sena, tied to the Congress, with Shinde severing the rope. In contrast, the UBT's teaser emphasizes safeguarding Maharashtra's pride and criticizes "traitors," referring to rebel MLAs.

Rally significance

Dussehra rallies: A key tradition for Shiv Sena

The Dussehra rallies are a major tradition for the Shiv Sena, dating back to the 1960s when party founder Bal Thackeray started them at Shivaji Park. Even after the party split in 2022, Thackeray's faction continued to hold its rally at the historic venue while Shinde's faction shifted their gathering to Azad Maidan. These events come just weeks before state elections with the current assembly's term ending on November 26.

Legacy battle

Rival factions vie for Bal Thackeray's legacy

The UBT has played the emotional card, asking voters to save Maharashtra's loyalty and tradition while promising to present the "real Shiv Sena" in the Assembly polls. Shinde's faction is touting their commitment to Hindutva, as preached by Bal Thackeray and the late Dharmaveer Anand Dighe. Both factions will begin their rallies around 5:00pm.