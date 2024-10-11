Summarize Simplifying... In short Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, has urged Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to withdraw his support from the BJP-led government, citing an alleged insult to socialist leader Narayan.

In response, JD(U) leader Tyagi reminded Yadav of the Emergency period under Indira Gandhi, suggesting Yadav should end his alliance with parties that violated democratic norms.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Shazia Ilmi accused Yadav of political stunts, suggesting he should respect Narayan by breaking ties with parties Narayan protested against. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

KC Tyagi is a senior JD(U) leader

JD(U)'s 'Emergency' reminder after Akhilesh asks Nitish to exit NDA

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:55 pm Oct 11, 202405:55 pm

What's the story Senior Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi on Friday advised Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to snap ties with the Congress. Tyagi's comments came after Yadav was prevented by the Uttar Pradesh Police from visiting the memorial of Jai Prakash Narayan on his 122nd birth anniversary. "The movement led by Jai Prakash Narayan was against the 'dictatorship' of the Congress," he said, according to ABP News.

Historical context

Tyagi reminds Yadav of Emergency-era oppression

Tyagi also reminded Yadav that both his father Mulayam Singh Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar were jailed during the Emergency. "Emergency was imposed on June 25 (1975). There was no freedom of expression," he said. "He should end his partnership with a party that curtailed people's freedom and violated all democratic norms," Tyagi added. The prime minister who imposed the Emergency was Indira Gandhi, the grandmother of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, the current Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Political tension

Yadav criticizes BJP government over Narayan's memorial

Earlier, Yadav had appealed to Kumar to withdraw his support from the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre, alleging an insult to socialist leader Narayan on his birth anniversary. He slammed the BJP government, saying it was hiding something which is why he was stopped from visiting Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC). "It is a conspiracy to sell the world-class building," he added.

Accusations

Yadav accuses Adityanath of undermining Narayan's contributions

Yadav also accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of not understanding the contributions of Narayan, who led the agitation against then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the 1970s. He said if there were security concerns at JPNIC, the administration could have provided protection instead of stopping him from visiting. The Lucknow Development Authority had cited ongoing construction and danger from seasonal insects as reasons for advising Yadav against visiting JPNIC.

Counter-accusations

BJP leader accuses Yadav of political stunts

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shazia Ilmi accused Yadav of doing political stunts. She suggested if Yadav really wanted to pay respect to Narayan, he should break his alliance with those parties against which Narayan had protested during the Emergency. "He also knows that there is work going on and there are other ways to pay respect," she added.