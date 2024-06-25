In brief Simplifying... In brief Prime Minister Modi criticized the opposition, particularly the Congress Party, for their past actions during the Emergency of 1975, accusing them of violating the Constitution.

He argued that those who imposed the Emergency and curtailed civil rights have no right to profess love for the Constitution.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders, including Congress, Samajwadi Party, and DMK, protested in Parliament, displaying copies of the Constitution as a symbol of their commitment to its defense.

PM Modi hits out at INDIA bloc

'Those who imposed Emergency...': Modi slams opposition amid Constitution protest

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:39 am Jun 25, 2024

What's the story A day after the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance staged a protest inside the Parliament against the National Democratic Alliance government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that those who once imposed the Emergency lack the credibility to claim they love the Constitution. Marking the 49th anniversary of the Emergency, PM Modi said that this period showed how the Congress undermined fundamental freedoms and disregarded the Constitution.

PM Modi accuses Congress of trampling democratic principles

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Today is a day to pay homage to all those great men and women who resisted the Emergency. The #DarkDaysOfEmergency remind us of how the Congress Party subverted basic freedoms and trampled over the Constitution of India which every Indian respects greatly." To recall, the Emergency, imposed on June 25, 1975, by former PM Indira Gandhi, saw most civil rights suspended for over two years.

PM Modi criticizes Congress for constitutional violations

PM Modi added, "Those who imposed the Emergency have no right to profess their love for our Constitution. These are the same people who have imposed Article 356 on innumerable occasions, got a Bill to destroy press freedom, destroyed federalism and violated every aspect of the Constitution." Without naming Congress, the PM said, "The mindset which led to the imposition of the Emergency is very much alive among the same Party which imposed it."

Opposition bloc protests

Opposition's protest with Constitution

On Monday, leaders of the opposition protested within the Parliament premises by displaying copies of the Constitution. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and DMK's M Kanimozhi were among several opposition leaders participating in the demonstration. Later, when PM Modi took oath as a Lok Sabha member, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also prominently exhibited a copy of the Constitution. Sharing an 8-second clip of this on X, the Congress said, "[Opposition bloc] will defend the constitution."