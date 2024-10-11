Summarize Simplifying... In short Following an unexpected defeat in the Haryana elections, the Congress party is launching an investigation to understand the reasons behind their performance.

The party, which secured only 37 seats in the 90-member Assembly, will form a fact-finding team to address complaints about Electronic Voting Machines and allegations of internal sabotage.

Factors such as factionalism, overconfidence, and lack of grassroots organization are being considered as potential contributors to the party's loss.

Gehlot confirmed a detailed analysis of the results is underway

'Postmortem being done': Gehlot on Congress's Haryana election debrief

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:54 pm Oct 11, 202405:54 pm

What's the story Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced on Friday that Congress leadership has decided to create a platform for a thorough examination of the issues that contributed to the disappointing results in Haryana, which he described as "surprising." "Postmortem is being done...A meeting was held yesterday where Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge decided that a platform will be set up for all our candidates—both winning and losing—along with state leaders, to delve deep and assess what...happened," Gehlot said.

Election shock

Gehlot expresses disbelief over election results

Gehlot also expressed his shock at the election results, which everyone expected would go in Congress's favor. "The entire country was watching that Congress was winning. But what happened suddenly? Surprising results came in," he said. He admitted that factionalism, overconfidence, caste equations could be reasons but stressed that a detailed analysis of these reasons is required before jumping to any conclusion.

Investigation launched

Congress forms fact-finding team post-election

The Congress leadership has now decided to form a fact-finding team to investigate the reasons behind their performance and address complaints of discrepancies in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) raised by several Congress candidates. "We held a review meeting on Haryana election results... The results were unexpected," said Ajay Maken after the meeting. Despite high hopes, the Congress secured only 37 seats in the 90-member Assembly, falling short of expectations and exit poll predictions.

Sabotage claims

Congress to investigate allegations of 'internal' sabotage

The Congress party will also look into allegations of "internal" sabotage as part of their post-election analysis. The fact-finding committee will verify claims of EVM manipulation and has already approached the Election Commission of India alleging discrepancies in some EVMs. Political experts have suggested that factors such as factionalism, overconfidence and lack of organizational structure at the grassroots level may have contributed to the party's defeat.