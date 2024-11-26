Summarize Simplifying... In short The BJP is backing former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the Maharashtra CM post, citing his leadership and coordination skills.

However, Shiv Sena prefers incumbent Eknath Shinde, drawing parallels with the 'Bihar model' where BJP supported JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar despite having more numbers.

Amidst these political dynamics, reports of President's Rule have been dismissed, and negotiations for government formation are ongoing.

BJP won 132 seats, Shiv Sena 57

Maharashtra: BJP backs Fadnavis for CM, Sena cites 'Bihar model'

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:56 am Nov 26, 202410:56 am

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance is yet to finalize the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra, three days after its landslide victory in the state elections. The BJP won 132 seats, Shiv Sena 57, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) 41 in the 288-member Assembly. To form a government, the BJP needs support from just one of its allies to touch the majority mark of 145 seats.

Leadership debate

BJP leaders advocate for Fadnavis's return as CM

While BJP leaders want former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis back in the seat, Shiv Sena MLAs want incumbent Eknath Shinde to continue. Reportedly, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP is also supporting Fadnavis for the post. BJP's Pravin Darekar stressed that Fadnavis should lead because of his leadership qualities and coordination skills. He said, "The people of Maharashtra stood behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi... In my opinion, Fadnavis should become the chief minister."

CM selection

Shiv Sena cites 'Bihar model' to argue for Shinde

Sena spokesperson Naresh Mhaske invoked the "Bihar model" to push for Shinde's stay as CM. He said, "We feel Shinde should be the chief minister, just like in Bihar where BJP did not look at the numbers but still made JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar the CM." Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), BJP's ideological parent, is also in favor of Fadnavis's candidature. The organization, which is gearing up for its centenary next year, wants a BJP CM.

Political dynamics

2019 scenario repeats, but with a difference

In 2019, a similar situation emerged when differences over the CM post split BJP and Shiv Sena. However, this time BJP doesn't need Sena's support if NCP stays with them. Shinde has few options and may have to negotiate for ministerial berths if he backs down from his position. Uddhav Thackeray has already remarked on Shinde possibly working under Fadnavis.

Government formation

Reports of President's rule in Maharashtra dismissed

Despite the delay in announcing a new government leader, reports of President's Rule are unfounded. An official confirmed the 15th Assembly is constituted after submitting election results to Governor C P Radhakrishnan. Fadnavis recently flew to Delhi to discuss government formation with top BJP leaders. He said "the three parties will sit down to decide on the CM," hinting at ongoing negotiations among Mahayuti partners.