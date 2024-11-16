Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Govinda's health took a hit during a campaign in Jalgaon, leading to his urgent return to Mumbai due to chest pain and leg discomfort.

This incident follows a recent mishap where he accidentally shot himself in the leg.

Despite these setbacks, Govinda is set to make a comeback on screen, with appearances on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' and possibly reuniting with Akshay Kumar for 'Bhagam Bhag 2'. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Govinda reportedly fell ill on Saturday

Govinda's health deteriorates during Jalgaon campaign; actor returns to Mumbai

By Isha Sharma 08:24 pm Nov 16, 202408:24 pm

What's the story Veteran Bollywood actor and politician, Govinda (60), has reportedly left the campaign trail in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, over health concerns. He had been actively participating in a roadshow where he urged citizens to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi by voting for the ruling alliance of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The actor hasn't yet released a statement about his health.

Recent health scare

He was recently hospitalized due to a serious injury

Per a report by Amar Ujala, the actor experienced chest pain and discomfort in his leg and was rushed back to Mumbai by helicopter. This news comes a few weeks after Govinda accidentally shot himself in the leg while cleaning his gun in early October. The incident occurred at his Juhu residence while he was preparing for a trip to Kolkata for a shoot. He was subsequently hospitalized for a few days.

Work

He may be seen in 'TGIKP' and 'Bhagam Bhag 2'

In related news, earlier on Saturday, an ETimes report suggested that Govinda is preparing to return to the screen. He will reportedly be a guest on The Great Indian Kapil Show and will be joined by Chunky Panday and Shakti Kapoor. He may also reunite with Akshay Kumar for Bhagam Bhag 2.