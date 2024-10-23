Summarize Simplifying... In short As the Maharashtra assembly elections approach, the Mahayuti alliance, including the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, is finalizing a seat-sharing agreement.

Pawar, who joined the Maharashtra government in 2023, clarified his absence from a recent BJP-Shiv Sena meeting, stating decisions on seat allocation were not his concern.

Supriya Sule has not been in touch with Ajit Pawar

'Only remember 1 Ajit..': Supriya Sule's latest dig at cousin

What's the story Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Supriya Sule has taken a dig at her cousin, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, for his frequent trips to New Delhi. "I remember only one Ajit Dada who never liked to go to Delhi," she said. She also said she hasn't been in touch with him for months and couldn't explain his recent visit to the capital.

Election visit

Pawar's visit to Delhi amidst election preparations

Pawar and party leader Praful Patel visited New Delhi on Tuesday as the Maharashtra assembly elections, due on November 20, draw closer. Pawar had joined the Maharashtra government led by Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis in July 2023 with the support of at least 29 MLAs. During his visit, he announced that the Mahayuti alliance is nearing a seat-sharing agreement for the polls.

Meeting clarification

Pawar clarifies absence from BJP-Shiv Sena meeting

Pawar also explained his absence from a recent Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena meeting in Mumbai. "There is no reason for me to be present at the meeting when the decision on some seats is to be taken between the BJP and Shiv Sena," he said. Ruling alliance leaders have not officially confirmed media reports that the BJP may contest 156 of the 288 seats, Shiv Sena 78 seats, and NCP 54 seats in upcoming elections.

Election agreement

MVA finalizes seat-sharing formula for upcoming elections

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition has finalized its seat-sharing formula after long discussions. Several media reports suggest that the Congress would contest 105 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95 seats, and NCP (Sharad Pawar) 84 seats. The remaining four seats will reportedly be given to smaller allies in the coalition. Maharashtra will vote in a single phase on November 20, with results declared on November 23.