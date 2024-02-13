The ECI acknowledged Ajit's faction as the "real" NCP last week

Sharad Pawar moves SC against ECI's 'real NCP' ruling

Feb 13, 2024

What's the story Veteran politician Sharad Pawar has moved the Supreme Court (SC) against the Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision to recognize Ajit Pawar's faction as the official Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Last week, the ECI acknowledged Ajit's faction as the "real" NCP and granted it the "wall clock" symbol. To be sure, Ajit's group filed a caveat earlier before the Supreme Court seeking a hearing if the Pawar faction challenged the poll body's order.

Context

Why does this story matter?

In July, Ajit, along with several party MLAs, joined Maharashtra's coalition government, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Following this, Ajit became the deputy chief minister. The move led to a split in the NCP, with one faction supporting Pawar and the other backing Ajit. To recall, the ECI's ruling in the NCP case paralleled its decision to acknowledge the faction led by Shinde as the real Shiv Sena.

Poll body

Pawar's party assigned new name

Last week, Pawar's political party was assigned the name "Nationalist Party - Sharadchandra Pawar" by the ECI. The poll panel also permitted Pawar's faction to adopt the new name prior to the elections for six Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra, scheduled for February 27. The ECI has not yet assigned a symbol to the NCP faction led by Pawar. .

Statement

ECI 'snatched' party from hands of its founders: Pawar

Earlier, Pawar called the ECI's decision "surprising" and said that the poll body "snatched" the party from the hands of its founders. He also said the ideology is important for the people while a symbol is useful for only for a limited period, hitting at the panel's decision to award the "wall clock" symbol to the Ajit faction. "I am confident that people will not support the ECI ruling against which we have approached the Supreme Court," Pawar said.

Reaction

Pawar's faction slammed ECI for decision

Last week, in response to the ECI's decision, Maharashtra leader Anil Deshmukh from Sharad Pawar's faction said, "The Election Commission's decision under pressure is the murder of democracy." In the ruling, the ECI had said that its decision followed the laid-out tests of maintainability of such a petition. These included tests of aims and objectives of the party constitution, the test of the party constitution, and tests of majority, both organizational and legislative.