Posters of Adityanath saying 'batenge to katenge' surface in Mumbai

What's the story Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, posters of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have appeared in Mumbai. The poster shows the UP CM saying "batenge to katenge," implying disastrous consequences of division. They also promote unity for security and prosperity. Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Ashish Shelar has denied any party involvement in putting up these posters, adding Vishwabandhu Rai, whose name appears on them, holds no position within the BJP.

Adityanath's previous use of 'batenge to katenge'

Notably, the phrase "batenge to katenge" was used by Adityanath at an event in Agra in August. He had warned against divisiveness, citing recent unrest in Bangladesh, where anti-government protests resulted in the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. "If divided, we will be cut; if together, we will be good, secure and reach the pinnacle of prosperity," he had said.

Bangladesh unrest cited by Indian political figures

Maharashtra will vote in a single phase on November 20, with results declared on November 23. The 288-member Maharashtra Assembly's term ends on November 26, while the 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly will complete its term on January 5, 2025. Alongside Maharashtra, Jharkhand will also go to the polls. The assembly elections will take place in two phases—November 13 and November 20—with the results also announced on November 23.