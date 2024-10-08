Summarize Simplifying... In short In the recent Haryana elections, Arjun Chautala emerged as the sole victor from his family, while four other members trailed behind.

Despite setbacks, the family's political influence remains significant, with Dushyant Chautala's JJP party playing a key role in the 2019 assembly elections.

However, the family's unity was tested in 2018 when Dushyant and his brother were expelled from the INLD, leading to the formation of the JJP.

Arjun won from the Rania seat

Haryana: Arjun Chautala lone winner; 4 family members trail

By Chanshimla Varah 03:47 pm Oct 08, 202403:47 pm

What's the story The youngest member of the Chautala family, Arjun Chautala, has emerged as the only winner among his kin in the Haryana Assembly elections. Arjun won from the Rania seat by a margin of 4,191 votes. All other family members who contested these elections are trailing behind their opponents. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are leading in the state while parties led by the Chautalas—Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP)—are facing major setbacks .

Election results

Chautala family members trail in Haryana elections

According to the Election Commission's data, the BJP is leading in 49 seats and Congress in 35. JJP leader and former deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, who played the kingmaker role in the 2019 assembly polls, is placed in fifth from the Uchana Kalan seat. Congress leader Brijendra Singh is leading in this seat by just 130 votes against Devender Chatar Bhuj Attri of the BJP.

Family setbacks

Other Chautala family members face defeat

Abhay Singh Chautala is also trailing in Ellenabad with Congress's Bharat Singh Beniwal leading. Dushyant's brother Digvijaya Singh Chautala is also trailing in Sirsa's Dabwali constituency. INLD's Sunaina Chautala is placed in third in Fatehabad. The Chautala family had split in 2018 after the INLD expelled Dushyant and Digvijay for heckling Abhay. Their father Ajay Chautala was also expelled for supporting his sons.

Political dynamics

JJP's past performance and recent withdrawal from BJP

After the family split, Dushyant launched the JJP in December 2018. In the 2019 assembly election, the JJP won 10 seats with a vote share of over 14%. Despite being short of a majority, BJP emerged as the single-largest party. The Congress had secured 31 seats and was relying on the JJP's support. However, after days of negotiation, Dushyant chose to back the BJP.