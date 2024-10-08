Summarize Simplifying... In short Vinesh Phogat, a Congress leader and wrestler, has won the Julana seat with 65,080 votes, marking the return of Congress to this seat after 19 years.

Phogat's campaign was centered around women's rights, urging voters to support the party that champions these rights.

Fellow wrestler and Congress member, Bajrang Punia, celebrated her victory on social media, highlighting her triumph over "the strongest oppressive forces in the country." Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Phogat defeated BJP's Yogesh Kumar by 6,015 votes

'Fight of every girl': Vinesh Phogat after winning Julana seat

By Chanshimla Varah 03:59 pm Oct 08, 202403:59 pm

What's the story Vinesh Phogat has called her electoral debut win "the fight of every girl, every woman who chooses the path to fight." "This is the victory of every struggle, truth. I will maintain the love and trust that this country has given me," the wrestler-turned-Congress leader said. She won the Julana constituency in the Haryana Assembly elections 2024. She defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Yogesh Kumar by a margin of 6,015 votes.

Historic win

Phogat's victory marks Congress's return after 19 years

Phogat got a total of 65,080 votes after 15 rounds of counting. This win brings back the Congress to the Julana seat after 19 years. As for trends suggesting a third consecutive term for the ruling BJP in Haryana, Phogat said, "These are early trends wait for some time, earlier I was also trailing but now I won. Nothing is clear now. The Congress party will form its government."

Campaign focus

Phogat's election campaign focused on women's rights

Before the elections, Phogat had appealed to voters to "vote for the party that works for rights of women." Fellow Congress leader and wrestler Bajrang Punia, who joined the party along with Phogat just days ahead of the elections, congratulated her on social media. He wrote, "Many congratulations to the country's daughter Vinesh Phogat for her victory... This fight was against the strongest oppressive forces in the country. And Vinesh emerged victorious."